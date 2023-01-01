Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Nothing Phone (1)

Самсунг Галакси А71
VS
Nothing phone (1)
Samsung Galaxy A71
Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 298K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (34:17 vs 32:03 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (662 against 513 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 95.9%
PWM 247 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A71
513 nits
Phone (1) +29%
662 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +2%
87.2%
Phone (1)
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 500 MHz 608 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
541
Phone (1) +52%
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1721
Phone (1) +73%
2982
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A71
298573
Phone (1) +93%
575206
CPU 86200 160405
GPU 90800 175059
Memory 47735 113702
UX 75500 130019
Total score 298573 575206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 47.9 °C
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 740 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5547 -
Video editing 5841 -
Photo editing 14060 -
Data manipulation 6693 -
Writing score 8941 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 Nothing OS 1.5
OS size 23.8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:22 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr 12:12 hr
Watching video 14:49 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 04:45 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 109 hr 108 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr
Phone (1) +7%
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A71
89
Phone (1) +36%
121
Video quality
Galaxy A71
74
Phone (1) +51%
112
Generic camera score
Galaxy A71
84
Phone (1) +36%
114

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A71 +1%
85.2 dB
Phone (1)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 July 2022
Release date February 2020 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 7 vs Phone (1)
2. OnePlus 10R vs Phone (1)
3. Pixel 6 vs Galaxy A71
4. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A71
5. Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A71
6. Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A71
7. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A71
8. Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A71
9. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A71
10. Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A71
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish