Samsung Galaxy A71 vs OnePlus 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 302K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (771 against 518 nits)
- 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|89.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|247 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
OnePlus 11 +172%
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1728
OnePlus 11 +183%
4896
|CPU
|86200
|268819
|GPU
|90800
|581162
|Memory
|47735
|249222
|UX
|75500
|198185
|Total score
|302707
|1301973
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|-
|Stability
|97%
|54%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|740
|12599
|Web score
|5547
|-
|Video editing
|5841
|-
|Photo editing
|14060
|-
|Data manipulation
|6693
|-
|Writing score
|8941
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|1:22 hr
|0:22 hr
|Web browsing
|10:32 hr
|11:55 hr
|Watching video
|14:49 hr
|15:34 hr
|Gaming
|04:45 hr
|05:06 hr
|Standby
|109 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|January 2023
|Release date
|February 2020
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.
