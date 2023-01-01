Samsung Galaxy A71 vs OnePlus 11 VS Samsung Galaxy A71 OnePlus 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 26 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 302K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (771 against 518 nits)

34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A71 Price OnePlus 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 393 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 89.7% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 247 Hz - Response time 3.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A71 518 nits OnePlus 11 +49% 771 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A71 87.2% OnePlus 11 +3% 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:22 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:32 hr 11:55 hr Watching video 14:49 hr 15:34 hr Gaming 04:45 hr 05:06 hr Standby 109 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy A71 32:03 hr OnePlus 11 +5% 33:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A71 89 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality Galaxy A71 74 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A71 84 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A71 85.2 dB OnePlus 11 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 January 2023 Release date February 2020 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.