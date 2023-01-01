Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs OnePlus 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 302K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (771 against 518 nits)
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 393 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 89.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A71
518 nits
OnePlus 11 +49%
771 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71
87.2%
OnePlus 11 +3%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 740
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
544
OnePlus 11 +172%
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1728
OnePlus 11 +183%
4896
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A71
302707
OnePlus 11 +330%
1301973
CPU 86200 268819
GPU 90800 581162
Memory 47735 249222
UX 75500 198185
Total score 302707 1301973
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A71
740
OnePlus 11 +1603%
12599
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 97% 54%
Graphics test 4 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 740 12599
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5547 -
Video editing 5841 -
Photo editing 14060 -
Data manipulation 6693 -
Writing score 8941 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:22 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr 11:55 hr
Watching video 14:49 hr 15:34 hr
Gaming 04:45 hr 05:06 hr
Standby 109 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr
OnePlus 11 +5%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
OnePlus 11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 January 2023
Release date February 2020 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

