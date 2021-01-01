Samsung Galaxy A71 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy A71 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 19.5 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 316K)

Delivers 152% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 512 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 247 Hz - Response time 3.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A71 512 nits OnePlus 9RT +152% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A71 87.2% OnePlus 9RT +1% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660 GPU clock 500 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A71 538 OnePlus 9RT +107% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A71 1715 OnePlus 9RT +112% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A71 316909 OnePlus 9RT +125% 713869 CPU 101953 174825 GPU 75580 292456 Memory 54411 116096 UX 86196 133482 Total score 316909 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A71 740 OnePlus 9RT +693% 5867 Stability 97% 66% Graphics test 4 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 740 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 8159 - Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 12 OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy A71 13:18 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Watching videos (Player) Galaxy A71 17:48 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Talk (3G) Galaxy A71 30:02 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A71 89 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Galaxy A71 74 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A71 84 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A71 85.2 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 October 2021 Release date February 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.