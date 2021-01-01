Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs OnePlus Nord

Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71
VS
Ванплас Норд
OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4115 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (753 against 512 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 251K)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 535 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 100%
PWM 247 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
512 nits
OnePlus Nord +47%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +1%
87.2%
OnePlus Nord
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
535
OnePlus Nord +12%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1699
OnePlus Nord +13%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
251824
OnePlus Nord +25%
315384
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (191st and 135th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 23.8 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
OnePlus Nord +4%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +20%
30:02 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A71
89
OnePlus Nord +31%
117
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy A71
84
OnePlus Nord +29%
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
84.8 dB
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 July 2020
Release date February 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (41.7%)
7 (58.3%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Galaxy A71
2. iPhone XR and Galaxy A71
3. Honor 20 Pro and Galaxy A71
4. Mi Note 10 and Galaxy A71
5. Redmi Note 9 Pro and Galaxy A71
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord
7. Honor 20 Pro and OnePlus Nord
8. 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord
9. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord
10. 7T Pro and OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish