Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs F19 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Oppo F19 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А71
VS
Оппо F19 Про
Samsung Galaxy A71
Oppo F19 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 197K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 549 and 412 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (807 against 517 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
F19 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
517 nits
F19 Pro +56%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +2%
87.2%
F19 Pro
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 500 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71 +33%
549
F19 Pro
412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 +16%
1750
F19 Pro
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A71
207000
F19 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 +25%
246958
F19 Pro
197624

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr
F19 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
F19 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 March 2021
Release date February 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD -
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo F19 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
2. Apple iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy A71
3. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy A71
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
6. OnePlus Nord or Oppo F19 Pro
7. Vivo V20 or Oppo F19 Pro
8. Oppo Realme X7 or F19 Pro
9. Oppo F17 Pro or F19 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish