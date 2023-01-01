Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Find X5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Oppo Find X5

Самсунг Галакси А71
VS
Оппо Find X5
Samsung Galaxy A71
Oppo Find X5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 298K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (800 against 513 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Find X5

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A71
513 nits
Find X5 +56%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71
87.2%
Find X5 +2%
89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660
GPU clock 500 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
541
Find X5 +106%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1721
Find X5 +113%
3671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A71
298573
Find X5 +170%
807207
CPU 86200 -
GPU 90800 -
Memory 47735 -
UX 75500 -
Total score 298573 807207
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A71
740
Find X5 +688%
5829
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 97% 63%
Graphics test 4 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 740 5829
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A71
7708
Find X5
n/a
Web score 5547 -
Video editing 5841 -
Photo editing 14060 -
Data manipulation 6693 -
Writing score 8941 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:22 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr 11:53 hr
Watching video 14:49 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 04:45 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 109 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr
Find X5 +3%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 110°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A71
89
Find X5 +45%
129
Video quality
Galaxy A71
74
Find X5 +36%
101
Generic camera score
Galaxy A71
84
Find X5 +45%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
Find X5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 February 2022
Release date February 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A52
2. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
4. Galaxy A71 vs Pixel 6
5. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy S22
6. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A53 5G
7. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A23
8. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A33 5G
9. Find X5 vs Pixel 6
10. Find X5 vs Find X5 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish