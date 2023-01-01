Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Oppo Find X5 VS Samsung Galaxy A71 Oppo Find X5 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Weighs 17 grams less

Weighs 17 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 298K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 298K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (800 against 513 nits)

Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (800 against 513 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Supports wireless charging up to 30W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A71 Price Oppo Find X5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 89% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 247 Hz - Response time 3.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A71 513 nits Find X5 +56% 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A71 87.2% Find X5 +2% 89%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (30 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:22 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:32 hr 11:53 hr Watching video 14:49 hr 16:27 hr Gaming 04:45 hr 05:20 hr Standby 109 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy A71 32:03 hr Find X5 +3% 32:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 110° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A71 89 Find X5 +45% 129 Video quality Galaxy A71 74 Find X5 +36% 101 Generic camera score Galaxy A71 84 Find X5 +45% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A71 85.2 dB Find X5 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 February 2022 Release date February 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.