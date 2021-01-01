Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.