Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Oppo Reno 5 4G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Better grip in hands – the body is 657 mm narrower
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (803 against 518 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 254K)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|84.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|247 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|733 mm (28.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
549
Reno 5 4G +4%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1729
Reno 5 4G +5%
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
254515
Reno 5 4G +12%
285192
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (100% in 48 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
30:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 4G. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A71.
