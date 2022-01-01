Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A03

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 151K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (517 against 422 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 96%
PWM 247 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.8 ms 45 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A71 +23%
517 nits
Galaxy A03
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +7%
87.2%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71 +80%
546
Galaxy A03
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 +65%
1733
Galaxy A03
1049
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A71 +100%
302534
Galaxy A03
151340
CPU 86200 60739
GPU 90800 24375
Memory 47735 33135
UX 75500 32172
Total score 302534 151340
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A71 +84%
740
Galaxy A03
403
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 740 403
PCMark 3.0 score 8159 6688
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 23.8 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:22 hr 3:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr -
Watching video 14:49 hr -
Gaming 04:45 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71 +4%
85.2 dB
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2019 November 2021
Release date February 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

