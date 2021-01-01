Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (242K versus 106K)
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
- 45% higher pixel density (393 vs 271 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
46
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|81.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|90%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|77 Hz
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71 +127%
540
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 +103%
1723
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A71 +143%
204061
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 +126%
242124
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
30:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.
