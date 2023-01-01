Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A14 5G

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A71
VS
59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (37:25 vs 32:03 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 300K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A71 and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 80.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A71
511 nits
Galaxy A14 5G +1%
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +8%
87.2%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 700 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~358 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A71
300271
Galaxy A14 5G +15%
346231
CPU 86200 99293
GPU 90800 82933
Memory 47735 77937
UX 75500 88634
Total score 300271 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A71
740
Galaxy A14 5G +61%
1195
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 740 1195
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A71
7708
Galaxy A14 5G +3%
7955
Web score 5547 6234
Video editing 5841 5425
Photo editing 14060 13488
Data manipulation 6693 7097
Writing score 8941 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 23.8 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:22 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 14:49 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 04:45 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 109 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +17%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +6%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2019 January 2023
Release date February 2020 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Google Pixel 6
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy A52
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A04
7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14
10. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A23
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский