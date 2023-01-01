Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A23 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Weighs 18 grams less

Weighs 18 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 19% longer battery life (38:04 vs 32:03 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (38:04 vs 32:03 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 541 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 82.5% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.9% PWM 247 Hz - Response time 3.8 ms 22 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A71 +1% 513 nits Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A71 +6% 87.2% Galaxy A23 5G 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:22 hr 1:08 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:32 hr 13:53 hr Watching video 14:49 hr 14:37 hr Gaming 04:45 hr 05:40 hr Standby 109 hr 134 hr General battery life Galaxy A71 32:03 hr Galaxy A23 5G +19% 38:04 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A71 89 Galaxy A23 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy A71 74 Galaxy A23 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A71 84 Galaxy A23 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A71 85.2 dB Galaxy A23 5G +1% 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2019 August 2022 Release date February 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.