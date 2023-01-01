Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A23 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Weighs 18 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 19% longer battery life (38:04 vs 32:03 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 541 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|82.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|99.9%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1442:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
541
Galaxy A23 5G +25%
675
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1721
Galaxy A23 5G +12%
1928
|CPU
|86200
|93053
|GPU
|90800
|70312
|Memory
|47735
|54302
|UX
|75500
|95521
|Total score
|298573
|303065
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|43.9 °C
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|740
|1197
|Web score
|5547
|8820
|Video editing
|5841
|4768
|Photo editing
|14060
|20576
|Data manipulation
|6693
|8629
|Writing score
|8941
|13240
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:22 hr
|1:08 hr
|Web browsing
|10:32 hr
|13:53 hr
|Watching video
|14:49 hr
|14:37 hr
|Gaming
|04:45 hr
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|109 hr
|134 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|August 2022
|Release date
|February 2020
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|1.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|1.25 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.
