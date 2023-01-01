Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A23 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A23 5G

Самсунг Галакси А71
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (38:04 vs 32:03 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 541 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Galaxy A23 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.9%
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A71 +1%
513 nits
Galaxy A23 5G
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +6%
87.2%
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
541
Galaxy A23 5G +25%
675
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1721
Galaxy A23 5G +12%
1928
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A71
298573
Galaxy A23 5G +2%
303065
CPU 86200 93053
GPU 90800 70312
Memory 47735 54302
UX 75500 95521
Total score 298573 303065
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A71
740
Galaxy A23 5G +62%
1197
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 43.9 °C
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 740 1197
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A71
7708
Galaxy A23 5G +29%
9944
Web score 5547 8820
Video editing 5841 4768
Photo editing 14060 20576
Data manipulation 6693 8629
Writing score 8941 13240
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:22 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr 13:53 hr
Watching video 14:49 hr 14:37 hr
Gaming 04:45 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 109 hr 134 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr
Galaxy A23 5G +19%
38:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
Galaxy A23 5G +1%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 August 2022
Release date February 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A23 5G
2. Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G
3. Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G
4. Nord N300 vs Galaxy A23 5G
5. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A71
6. Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A71
7. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A71
8. Pixel 6 vs Galaxy A71
9. Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A71
10. Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A71
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish