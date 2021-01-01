Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A42 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A42

Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71
VS
Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
Samsung Galaxy A42

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • 48% higher pixel density (393 vs 266 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (144 vs 102 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 251K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (564 against 512 nits)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 635 and 535 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 97.7%
PWM 247 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 9.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
512 nits
Galaxy A42 +10%
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +3%
87.2%
Galaxy A42
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
535
Galaxy A42 +19%
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1699
Galaxy A42 +12%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
251824
Galaxy A42 +29%
324784

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI Core
OS size 23.8 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Galaxy A42 +45%
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Galaxy A42 +38%
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr
Galaxy A42 +37%
41:19 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (66th and 5th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71 +3%
84.8 dB
Galaxy A42
82.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2020
Release date February 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 338 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the display, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A71
2. Apple iPhone XR vs Samsung Galaxy A71
3. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A71
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A42
7. Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy A42
8. OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy A42
9. Google Pixel 4a vs Samsung Galaxy A42

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish