Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, which is powered by Exynos 980 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.