Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, which is powered by Exynos 980 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (102 vs 90 hours)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (313K versus 251K)
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (634 against 512 nits)
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 693 and 535 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Galaxy A51 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
512 nits
Galaxy A51 5G +24%
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Samsung Exynos 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76MP5
GPU clock 500 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
535
Galaxy A51 5G +30%
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1699
Galaxy A51 5G +10%
1861
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
251824
Galaxy A51 5G +25%
313612
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (191st and 136th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.0
OS size 23.8 GB 22.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Galaxy A51 5G +8%
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Galaxy A51 5G +5%
18:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +36%
30:02 hr
Galaxy A51 5G
22:15 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (66th and 74th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 April 2020
Release date February 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A71.

2 (22.2%)
7 (77.8%)
Total votes: 9

User opinions

