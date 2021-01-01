Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A6 Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 84K)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 11.9% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|87.2%
|75.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|247 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 +197%
251824
84872
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|One UI
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +9%
13:18 hr
12:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +2%
17:48 hr
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
30:02 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus +14%
34:18 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (66th and 67th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2018
|Release date
|February 2020
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.
