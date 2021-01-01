Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A6 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A6 Plus

Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71
VS
Самсунг Галакси А6 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 84K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.9% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Galaxy A6 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 75.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71 +9%
512 nits
Galaxy A6 Plus
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +16%
87.2%
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 506
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 +197%
251824
Galaxy A6 Plus
84872

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI
OS size 23.8 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +9%
13:18 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus
12:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +2%
17:48 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr
Galaxy A6 Plus +14%
34:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71 +5%
84.8 dB
Galaxy A6 Plus
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 May 2018
Release date February 2020 May 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

