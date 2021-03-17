Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Apple iPhone 11

Samsung Galaxy A72
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (117 vs 94 hours)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (812 against 644 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 21% higher pixel density (393 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 249K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1329 and 527 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.8%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.8 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +26%
812 nits
iPhone 11
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72 +7%
84.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72
527
iPhone 11 +152%
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1602
iPhone 11 +113%
3419
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A72
n/a
iPhone 11
453457
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72
249881
iPhone 11 +107%
518458
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 25.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72
15:06 hr
iPhone 11 +2%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72
16:30 hr
iPhone 11 +13%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72 +129%
40:00 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (46th and 120th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A72
112
iPhone 11 +15%
129
Video quality
Galaxy A72
92
iPhone 11 +18%
109
Generic camera score
Galaxy A72
105
iPhone 11 +13%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A72 +7%
88.9 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.

