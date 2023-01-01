Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A72 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 338K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% 99.8% PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A72 825 nits iPhone 14 Pro +115% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A72 84.9% iPhone 14 Pro +2% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 25.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 25 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:27 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:38 hr 06:03 hr Standby 151 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy A72 +2% 36:59 hr iPhone 14 Pro 36:11 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (69th and 89th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A72 112 iPhone 14 Pro +28% 143 Video quality Galaxy A72 92 iPhone 14 Pro +62% 149 Generic camera score Galaxy A72 105 iPhone 14 Pro +39% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A72 88.9 dB iPhone 14 Pro +1% 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2022 Release date March 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.