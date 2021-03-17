Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Apple iPhone 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 55 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- Comes with 3040 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1960 mAh
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 2 inches larger screen size
- Shows 92% longer battery life (117 vs 61 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 19.3% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 182K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (818 against 647 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 65 grams less
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 715 and 529 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
50
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
53
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
52
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|65.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1635:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
529
iPhone 7 +35%
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72 +25%
1598
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72 +50%
274437
182867
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|25.8 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72 +31%
15:06 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72 +78%
16:30 hr
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72 +256%
40:00 hr
11:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2016
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.
