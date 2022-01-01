Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А72
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A72
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 89% longer battery life (117 vs 62 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 19.5% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (825 against 601 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (393 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 338K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +37%
825 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72 +30%
84.9%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72
532
iPhone SE (2022) +222%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1620
iPhone SE (2022) +186%
4628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A72
338585
iPhone SE (2022) +114%
724557
CPU 107008 197658
GPU 83851 298378
Memory 57148 105062
UX 92022 128775
Total score 338585 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1039 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8964 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 25.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72 +20%
15:06 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72 +71%
16:30 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72 +223%
40:00 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy A72
2. Galaxy A52 or Galaxy A72
3. Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A72
4. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Galaxy A72
5. iPhone 13 or Galaxy A72
6. iPhone XS or iPhone SE (2022)
7. iPhone 13 or iPhone SE (2022)
8. iPhone 12 or iPhone SE (2022)
9. iPhone 13 mini or iPhone SE (2022)
10. Pixel 4a or iPhone SE (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish