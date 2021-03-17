Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Asus Zenfone 8

Самсунг Галакси А72
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
Samsung Galaxy A72
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (117 vs 88 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 342K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz 495 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +2%
831 nits
Zenfone 8
817 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72 +2%
84.9%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660
GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72
537
Zenfone 8 +111%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1624
Zenfone 8 +125%
3648
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A72
342038
Zenfone 8 +142%
828665
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ZenUI 8
OS size 25.8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72 +22%
15:06 hr
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72 +5%
16:30 hr
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72 +86%
40:00 hr
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A72
112
Zenfone 8 +13%
126
Video quality
Galaxy A72
92
Zenfone 8 +17%
108
Generic camera score
Galaxy A72
105
Zenfone 8 +14%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A72 +3%
88.9 dB
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2021
Release date March 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
5. Samsung Galaxy A72 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
6. Asus Zenfone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Asus Zenfone 8 and Xiaomi Mi 11
8. Asus Zenfone 8 and OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Asus Zenfone 8 and Apple iPhone 13
10. Asus Zenfone 8 and Asus ROG Phone 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish