Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy A72 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% 98.5% PWM 367 Hz 360 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A72 825 nits Pixel 7 +17% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A72 84.9% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size 25.8 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:27 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:38 hr 05:26 hr Standby 151 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy A72 +27% 36:59 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A72 112 Pixel 7 +29% 145 Video quality Galaxy A72 92 Pixel 7 +55% 143 Generic camera score Galaxy A72 105 Pixel 7 +33% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A72 +1% 88.9 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2022 Release date March 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.