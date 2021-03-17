Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Huawei Honor 30S
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (809 against 458 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30S
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 293K)
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 532 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 820
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MP6
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~579 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
532
Honor 30S +20%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1637
Honor 30S +50%
2455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
293516
Honor 30S +29%
379218
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 416 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A72. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30S.
