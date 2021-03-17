Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Самсунг Галакси А72
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Samsung Galaxy A72
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (809 against 517 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 532 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +56%
809 nits
Honor 9X Pro
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72
84.9%
Honor 9X Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72
532
Honor 9X Pro +12%
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1637
Honor 9X Pro +17%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72
293516
Honor 9X Pro +8%
317338

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A72
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 416 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A72
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy A72
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A72
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy A72
5. Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) and Samsung Galaxy A72
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei Honor 9X Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Honor 9X Pro
8. Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 9X Pro
9. Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Honor 9X Pro
10. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Huawei Honor 9X Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish