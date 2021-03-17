Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (809 against 553 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
- 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 293K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Reverse charging feature
- 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 786 and 532 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
532
Honor View 30 Pro +48%
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1637
Honor View 30 Pro +91%
3119
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
293516
Honor View 30 Pro +67%
488775
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Magic UI 3
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|109°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 416 USD
|~ 462 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|1.162 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.47 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.
