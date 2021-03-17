Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Huawei Nova 7 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 7 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (809 against 458 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 293K)
- Reverse charging feature
- 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 984 and 532 points
- Weighs 25 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|89.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2560 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G77 MP8
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
532
Nova 7 Pro +85%
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1637
Nova 7 Pro +59%
2597
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
293516
Nova 7 Pro +35%
395046
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 10 + HMS
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX520 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 416 USD
|~ 456 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A72. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7 Pro.
