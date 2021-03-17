Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Huawei P40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A72
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (817 against 489 nits)
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (117 vs 94 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (493K versus 249K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 393 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 91.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.4%
PWM 367 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +67%
817 nits
P40 Pro
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72
84.9%
P40 Pro +8%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72
528
P40 Pro +45%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1612
P40 Pro +94%
3124
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72
249344
P40 Pro +98%
493132
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 11
OS size 25.8 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72
15:06 hr
P40 Pro +1%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72
16:30 hr
P40 Pro +11%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72 +78%
40:00 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (46th and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A72
112
P40 Pro +25%
140
Video quality
Galaxy A72
92
P40 Pro +14%
105
Generic camera score
Galaxy A72
105
P40 Pro +22%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A72
88.9 dB
P40 Pro
89.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date March 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

