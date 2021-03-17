Samsung Galaxy A72 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy A72 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 337K)

Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 822 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A72 822 nits OnePlus 9RT +57% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A72 84.9% OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660 GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A72 536 OnePlus 9RT +107% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A72 1615 OnePlus 9RT +125% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A72 337733 OnePlus 9RT +111% 713869 CPU 107008 174825 GPU 83851 292456 Memory 57148 116096 UX 92022 133482 Total score 337733 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A72 1039 OnePlus 9RT +465% 5867 Stability 99% 66% Graphics test 6 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 1039 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 8857 - AnTuTu 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 12 OS size 25.8 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A72 112 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Galaxy A72 92 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A72 105 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A72 88.9 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.