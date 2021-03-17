Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (809 against 440 nits)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 610 and 532 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +84%
809 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72 +2%
84.9%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72
532
Nord N10 +15%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1637
Nord N10 +13%
1856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72 +4%
293516
Nord N10
283260

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72
n/a
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72
n/a
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72
n/a
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A72
n/a
Nord N10
83.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date March 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 416 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

