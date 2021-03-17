Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs Ace 2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Oppo Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy A72
Oppo Ace 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (814 against 496 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (623K versus 251K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 891 and 532 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
Ace 2

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +64%
814 nits
Ace 2
496 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Silver, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72
84.9%
Ace 2 +1%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72
532
Ace 2 +67%
891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1599
Ace 2 +108%
3331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72
251375
Ace 2 +148%
623121
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (272nd and 36th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 25.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72
15:06 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72
16:30 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72
40:00 hr
Ace 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A72
88.9 dB
Ace 2
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 July 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Ace 2. But if the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.

