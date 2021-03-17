Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs Find X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А72
VS
Оппо Find X2 Про
Samsung Galaxy A72
Oppo Find X2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Comes with 740 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4260 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (117 vs 96 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (570K versus 249K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 31% higher pixel density (513 vs 393 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
Find X2 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 393 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 90.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 100%
PWM 367 Hz 480 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72
817 nits
Find X2 Pro +5%
857 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72
84.9%
Find X2 Pro +7%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72
528
Find X2 Pro +71%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1612
Find X2 Pro +102%
3256
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72
249344
Find X2 Pro +129%
570880
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 25.8 GB 53 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4260 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72 +31%
15:06 hr
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72
16:30 hr
Find X2 Pro +6%
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72 +59%
40:00 hr
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A72
112
Find X2 Pro +20%
134
Video quality
Galaxy A72
92
Find X2 Pro +13%
104
Generic camera score
Galaxy A72
105
Find X2 Pro +18%
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A72 +3%
88.9 dB
Find X2 Pro
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date March 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

