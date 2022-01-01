Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy A72 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (818 against 612 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 334K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

15.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 533 points

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Weighs 21 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A72 +34% 818 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A72 +1% 84.9% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 25.8 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A72 112 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Galaxy A72 92 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A72 105 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A72 88.9 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date March 2021 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.