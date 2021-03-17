Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs Realme X50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Oppo Realme X50

Samsung Galaxy A72
VS
Oppo Realme X50
Samsung Galaxy A72
Oppo Realme X50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (809 against 612 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 634 and 532 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
Realme X50

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +32%
809 nits
Realme X50
612 nits

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72 +1%
84.9%
Realme X50
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Oppo Realme X50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72
532
Realme X50 +19%
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1637
Realme X50 +22%
1989
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72 +6%
293516
Realme X50
275754

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2019
Release date March 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 416 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
