Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (809 against 637 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (602K versus 293K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 532 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|92.8%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
532
Realme X50 Pro +74%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1637
Realme X50 Pro +99%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
293516
Realme X50 Pro +105%
602820
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|29 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:20 hr
Talk (3G)
22:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 416 USD
|~ 587 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X50 Pro. But if the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.
