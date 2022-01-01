Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Samsung Galaxy A72 Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Optical image stabilization

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Stereo speakers

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (818 against 746 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Weighs 30 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A72 Price Oppo Reno 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.8% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A72 +10% 818 nits Reno 6 746 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A72 84.9% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A72 533 Reno 6 +6% 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A72 1609 Reno 6 +7% 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A72 334134 Reno 6 +2% 340928 CPU 105759 107789 GPU 85686 87323 Memory 52933 59470 UX 90296 88008 Total score 334134 340928 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A72 1039 Reno 6 +1% 1049 Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1039 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 8747 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 25.8 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A72 112 Reno 6 n/a Video quality Galaxy A72 92 Reno 6 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A72 105 Reno 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A72 88.9 dB Reno 6 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 July 2021 Release date March 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A72. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.