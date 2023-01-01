Samsung Galaxy A72 vs A13 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A72 Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 89% higher peak brightness (825 against 436 nits)

Delivers 89% higher peak brightness (825 against 436 nits) 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI) 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 245K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 245K) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G The phone is 8-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.1% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 98.7% 89.4% PWM 367 Hz Not detected Response time 4.8 ms 35 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A72 +89% 825 nits Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A72 +5% 84.9% Galaxy A13 5G 81.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 25.8 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:27 hr - Watching video 14:00 hr - Gaming 05:38 hr - Standby 151 hr - General battery life Galaxy A72 36:59 hr Galaxy A13 5G n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A72 112 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy A72 92 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A72 105 Galaxy A13 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A72 +8% 88.9 dB Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 December 2021 Release date March 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.