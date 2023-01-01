Samsung Galaxy A72 vs A14 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (825 against 515 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
35
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|80.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~420 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72 +1%
533
527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1615
Galaxy A14 5G +6%
1718
|CPU
|105759
|99293
|GPU
|85686
|82933
|Memory
|52933
|77937
|UX
|90296
|88634
|Total score
|331711
|346231
|Max surface temperature
|38.2 °C
|37.5 °C
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1038
|1195
|Web score
|7199
|6234
|Video editing
|6238
|5425
|Photo editing
|17178
|13488
|Data manipulation
|7562
|7097
|Writing score
|9120
|8913
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|25.8 GB
|18.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:22 hr
|Web browsing
|11:27 hr
|14:26 hr
|Watching video
|14:00 hr
|13:58 hr
|Gaming
|05:38 hr
|06:53 hr
|Standby
|151 hr
|122 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (75th and 66th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2021
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.56 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.28 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A72. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1