Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (825 against 515 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A72 and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 80.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A72 +60%
825 nits
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72 +6%
84.9%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1615
Galaxy A14 5G +6%
1718
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A72
331711
Galaxy A14 5G +4%
346231
CPU 105759 99293
GPU 85686 82933
Memory 52933 77937
UX 90296 88634
Total score 331711 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A72
1038
Galaxy A14 5G +15%
1195
Max surface temperature 38.2 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1038 1195
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A72 +12%
8880
Galaxy A14 5G
7955
Web score 7199 6234
Video editing 6238 5425
Photo editing 17178 13488
Data manipulation 7562 7097
Writing score 9120 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 25.8 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 14:00 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 05:38 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 151 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A72
36:59 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +1%
37:25 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (75th and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A72
88.9 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +2%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 January 2023
Release date March 2021 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A72. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
