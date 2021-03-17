Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy A72 Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (343K versus 229K)

43% higher pixel density (393 vs 274 PPI)

Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (833 against 598 nits)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Weighs 17 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.3% Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% 140.9% PWM 367 Hz 127 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy A72 +39% 833 nits Galaxy A22 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A72 +1% 84.9% Galaxy A22 84.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A72 +43% 540 Galaxy A22 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A72 +18% 1635 Galaxy A22 1384 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A72 +49% 343038 Galaxy A22 229922 CPU 107008 66952 GPU 83851 52483 Memory 57148 43515 UX 92022 66169 Total score 343038 229922 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A72 +52% 1039 Galaxy A22 683 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1039 683 PCMark 3.0 score 8857 6751 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 25.8 GB 18.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A72 112 Galaxy A22 n/a Video quality Galaxy A72 92 Galaxy A22 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A72 105 Galaxy A22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A72 +11% 88.9 dB Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 June 2021 Release date March 2021 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.