Samsung Galaxy A72 vs A23 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A72 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (825 against 507 nits)

Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (825 against 507 nits) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 303K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 303K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 532 points

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.5% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.7% 99.9% PWM 367 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms 22 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A72 +63% 825 nits Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A72 +3% 84.9% Galaxy A23 5G 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 25.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:08 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:27 hr 13:53 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 14:37 hr Gaming 05:38 hr 05:40 hr Standby 151 hr 134 hr General battery life Galaxy A72 36:59 hr Galaxy A23 5G +3% 38:04 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (69th and 48th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A72 112 Galaxy A23 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy A72 92 Galaxy A23 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A72 105 Galaxy A23 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A72 +3% 88.9 dB Galaxy A23 5G 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 August 2022 Release date March 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A72. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.