Samsung Galaxy A72 vs A32 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (817 against 492 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|81.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72 +5%
528
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1612
Galaxy A32 5G +2%
1648
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72 +4%
249344
239752
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (119th and 126th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|25.8 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:06 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +16%
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72 +5%
16:30 hr
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72 +27%
40:00 hr
31:40 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (46th and 53rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.
