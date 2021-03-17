Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs A32 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (817 against 492 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +66%
817 nits
Galaxy A32 5G
492 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72 +4%
84.9%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72
1612
Galaxy A32 5G +2%
1648
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72 +4%
249344
Galaxy A32 5G
239752
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (119th and 126th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 25.8 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72
15:06 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +16%
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72 +5%
16:30 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72 +27%
40:00 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
31:40 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (46th and 53rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 January 2021
Release date March 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 450 USD -
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

