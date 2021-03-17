Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A50

Самсунг Галакси А72
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50
Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 165K)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (117 vs 98 hours)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (839 against 553 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A72
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 141.5%
PWM 367 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A72 +52%
839 nits
Galaxy A50
553 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A72
84.9%
Galaxy A50
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A72 +58%
539
Galaxy A50
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A72 +31%
1631
Galaxy A50
1242
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A72
n/a
Galaxy A50
151266
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A72 +54%
256324
Galaxy A50
165993

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 25.8 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A72 +24%
15:06 hr
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A72 +5%
16:30 hr
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A72 +65%
40:00 hr
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A72 +5%
88.9 dB
Galaxy A50
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2019
Release date March 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52
5. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Huawei P30 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi A3
9. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish