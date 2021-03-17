Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.