Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Apple iPhone 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh

Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 518K)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 518K) 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI) 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 760 points

73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 760 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 290 Hz Response time - 7.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A73 5G n/a iPhone 11 Pro 789 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G +6% 87% iPhone 11 Pro 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 36.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3046 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:19 hr Watching video - 12:57 hr Gaming - 05:57 hr Standby - 102 hr General battery life Galaxy A73 5G n/a iPhone 11 Pro 30:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED - Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A73 5G n/a iPhone 11 Pro 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 September 2019 Release date April 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.