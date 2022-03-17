Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Apple iPhone 12
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (734K versus 489K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
- 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1604 and 635 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|226 Hz
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
635
iPhone 12 +153%
1604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2893
iPhone 12 +40%
4054
|CPU
|142671
|189781
|GPU
|160878
|311052
|Memory
|76476
|105933
|UX
|110018
|128143
|Total score
|489179
|734045
|Stability
|-
|77%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7598
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|15.4
|OS size
|-
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:23 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:11 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|-
|119 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|-
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2020
|Release date
|April 2022
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1