Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (735K versus 523K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1617 and 771 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A73 5G
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 277 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~998 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
771
iPhone 12 Pro +110%
1617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
2762
iPhone 12 Pro +48%
4079
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A73 5G
523551
iPhone 12 Pro +40%
735296
CPU 154698 201506
GPU 158765 276492
Memory 85148 119935
UX 123089 129653
Total score 523551 735296
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A73 5G
2458
iPhone 12 Pro +202%
7430
Max surface temperature - 38.1 °C
Stability 98% 76%
Graphics test 14 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 2458 7430
Web score 10607 -
Video editing 7105 -
Photo editing 26040 -
Data manipulation 9166 -
Writing score 14019 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 36.9 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:54 hr
Watching video - 12:40 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 October 2020
Release date April 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

