Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Apple iPhone 13

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 489K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
  • 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1721 and 635 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A73 5G
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
iPhone 13
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A73 5G +1%
87%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
635
iPhone 13 +171%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
2893
iPhone 13 +60%
4626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A73 5G
489179
iPhone 13 +64%
804149
CPU 142671 219838
GPU 160878 329364
Memory 76476 121868
UX 110018 133943
Total score 489179 804149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8810
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 15.4
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack - No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2021
Release date April 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
