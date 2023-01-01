Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Has 2 SIM card slots 21% higher pixel density (393 vs 326 PPI) Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022) 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (710K versus 518K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% Response time - 38 ms Contrast - 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A73 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G +33% 87% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 36.9 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:55 hr Watching video - 08:38 hr Gaming - 03:26 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Galaxy A73 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A73 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 128 Video quality Galaxy A73 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 109 Generic camera score Galaxy A73 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A73 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 March 2022 Release date April 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).