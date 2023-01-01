Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A73 5G vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (393 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Handles Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 568K)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1165 and 914 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Apple iPhone XR crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A73 5G
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
iPhone XR
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A73 5G +10%
87%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Apple A12 GPU
GPU shading units 768 256
GPU clock 550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~844 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
914
iPhone XR +27%
1165
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
2788
iPhone XR +8%
3018
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A73 5G
568314
iPhone XR +12%
633774
CPU 205276 180501
GPU 139073 203202
Memory 94433 123963
UX 134937 132209
Total score 568314 633774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A73 5G
2458
iPhone XR +112%
5207
Max surface temperature - 42.6 °C
Stability 98% 69%
Graphics test 14 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 2458 5207
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10631 -
Video editing 7221 -
Photo editing 26094 -
Data manipulation 9141 -
Writing score 14289 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 36.9 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:16 hr
Watching video - 12:45 hr
Gaming - 05:07 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
iPhone XR
33:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2018
Release date April 2022 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is definitely a better buy.

