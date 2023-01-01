Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A73 5G vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Google Pixel 5

Самсунг Галакси А73 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 385K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 393 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A73 5G
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
Pixel 5
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A73 5G +1%
87%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 620
GPU clock 490 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G +27%
760
Pixel 5
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G +49%
2708
Pixel 5
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A73 5G +34%
518239
Pixel 5
385504
CPU 154698 102395
GPU 158765 105316
Memory 85148 74762
UX 123089 106676
Total score 518239 385504
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A73 5G +127%
2461
Pixel 5
1084
Max surface temperature - 38.6 °C
Stability 98% 89%
Graphics test 14 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2461 1084
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10746 -
Video editing 7084 -
Photo editing 26124 -
Data manipulation 9192 -
Writing score 14255 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 36.9 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 15:02 hr
Gaming - 05:39 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
Pixel 5
31:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A73 5G
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2020
Release date April 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Google Pixel 6a
3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Samsung Galaxy S22
4. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
6. Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 7
7. Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 7 Pro
8. Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5a 5G
9. Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 6
10. Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S22
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish