Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Huawei Honor 50 SE VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Huawei Honor 50 SE Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 472K)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 472K) Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G 87% Honor 50 SE +3% 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 ROM One UI 5.0 Magic UI 4.2 OS size 36.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 June 2021 Release date April 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is definitely a better buy.