Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 509K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 393 PPI)
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Reverse charging feature
- 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1198 and 759 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|91.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
759
Honor 80 Pro +58%
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2928
Honor 80 Pro +29%
3771
|CPU
|156425
|223917
|GPU
|157151
|444797
|Memory
|70675
|161232
|UX
|121877
|176014
|Total score
|509091
|1008156
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2463
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12086
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|MagicOS 7.0
|OS size
|36.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|160 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|10944 x 14592
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|122°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|8160 x 6112
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.
