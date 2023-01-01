Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A73 5G vs Honor 80 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А73 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 80 Про
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 509K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 393 PPI)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1198 and 759 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A73 5G
vs
Honor 80 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 393 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A73 5G
87%
Honor 80 Pro +5%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
759
Honor 80 Pro +58%
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A73 5G
2928
Honor 80 Pro +29%
3771
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A73 5G
509091
Honor 80 Pro +98%
1008156
CPU 156425 223917
GPU 157151 444797
Memory 70675 161232
UX 121877 176014
Total score 509091 1008156
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2463 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12086 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 MagicOS 7.0
OS size 36.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date April 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Galaxy A73 5G
2. Galaxy A52 or Galaxy A73 5G
3. Pixel 6 or Galaxy A73 5G
4. Pixel 6a or Galaxy A73 5G
5. Galaxy A33 5G or Galaxy A73 5G
6. Galaxy S22 or Honor 80 Pro
7. Nova 9 or Honor 80 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Honor 80 Pro
9. Xiaomi 12S or Honor 80 Pro
10. Honor 80 or Honor 80 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish