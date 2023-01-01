Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Huawei Honor 80 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 509K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 509K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 393 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (437 vs 393 PPI) The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1198 and 759 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 393 ppi 437 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP67 - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic - Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G 87% Honor 80 Pro +5% 91.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 MagicOS 7.0 OS size 36.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 160 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 10944 x 14592 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 160 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 8160 x 6112 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 November 2022 Release date April 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.